Meghalaya guv calls on Union min Jitendra Singh, discusses issues concerning state

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Friday called on Union Minister Jitendra Singh here and discussed with him various issues concerning the state. During the meeting, the governor offered his inputs regarding social and other issues related to Meghalaya, an official statement said. Singh, the Union minister for development of the northeastern region, said the development of peripheral states has always been on the priority of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The minister said the northeast has been benefitted a lot in terms of connectivity with the rest of country. "The purpose is not to bring northeast closer to rest of India, but to bring rest of the country closer to northeastern region of the country," he said.

Singh said there is a lot to learn from northeast and the government is making all efforts to promote handloom and handicrafts of the region. He said other areas which have potential in Meghalaya are fisheries and piggery, which will provide livelihood opportunities to the people of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)