Kolkata, Oct 5 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL2 BH-BOAT-CAPSIZE Mahananda boat capsize death toll rises to 8, over 20 missing Katihar/Malda: The death toll in the boat capsize in Mahananda river bordering West Bengal and Bihar rose to eight on Saturday after four more bodies were recovered by rescue teams, a police officer said.

CAL8 MZ-SHAH-LD EXHIBITION NDA govt doubled fund allocation for projects in Mizoram: Shah Aizawl: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the BJP-led government at the Centre has doubled the allocation of funds for developmental projects in Mizoram than what the UPA government had done. CES1 WB-PUJA-INCLUSIVE Ramps for differently abled visitors in city pandals Kolkata: Accessibility to Durga puja pandals will no longer be a problem for the differently abled as a number of organisers in the city have set up ramps to facilitate their movement.

CES2 JH-ACCIDENT Four killed, three injured as pick up van ploughs into them Dumka: Four persons, including two women, were killed and three others injured when a pickup van ploughed into them on Saturday while they were waiting for a bus in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said. CES4 WB-BSF BGB BSF-BGB IG level talks for better border management Kolkata: The four-day-long IG level talks between Border Security Force and its Bangladesh counterpart BGB is being held in the city with better border management, coordination and cattle smuggling topping the discussion chart..

