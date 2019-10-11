TDP leader arrested for starting protest

TDP leader and former minister Kollu Ravindra was arrested on Friday at Koneru centre here for starting a protest against government's alleged failure in handling sand scarcity.

Police said they had not given him prior permission for holding a hunger strike. They wanted to stop Ravindra from coming out of his residence but he gave a slip and reached the centre, where he embarked on his 36 hour fast.

Several prominent TDP leaders, including MLC B Arjundu and former MP K Narayana, are under house arrest. Police have been deployed at major places in Machilipatnam.

