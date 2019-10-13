One arrested for snatching purse of PM Modi's niece, stolen items recovered

A man has been for arrested for allegedly snatching the handbag of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece Damyanti Ben Modi, police said on Sunday. Damayanti Ben's purse containing cash of Rs 50,000 and two mobile phones were wrenched from her grasp by two persons when she was alighting from an auto-rickshaw on Saturday morning.

Based on a complaint by her, police registered a case and later identified the two snatchers. The accused has been identified as Nonu, police said, adding the stolen items have been recovered.

Damayanti Ben Modi is the daughter of the prime minister's brother Prahlad Modi. Two persons on a scooter snatched her purse, mobile phones, some documents and other valuables around 7 am when she got down at the Gujrati Samaj Bhawan in North Delhi's Civil Lines area, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred a few kilometres away from the residence of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief minister Arvind kejriwal.

