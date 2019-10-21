International Development News
J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Qasba and Kirni sectors

Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in Qasba and Kirni sectors in Poonch.

ANI Poonch (Jammu Kashmir)
Updated: 21-10-2019 17:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in Qasba and Kirni sectors in Poonch. The ceasefire violation by the Pakistani side took place at about 3:45 pm today.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan comes a day after the Indian Army on Sunday used artillery guns to target terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which have been actively trying to push terrorists into the Indian Territory. Two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
