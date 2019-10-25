International Development News
Development News Edition

Bhagel writes to PM Modi requesting hike in support price of paddy to Rs 2500 per quintal

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting hike in support price of paddy to Rs 2,500 per quintal in the year 2019-20 in larger interest of farmers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Raipur (Chhattisgarh)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 21:56 IST
Bhagel writes to PM Modi requesting hike in support price of paddy to Rs 2500 per quintal
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting hike in support price of paddy to Rs 2,500 per quintal in the year 2019-20 in larger interest of farmers. Baghel has sought permission for State Government to procure paddy at this price, in case the Central Government increase minimum support price as mentioned.

Chief Minister has also requested permission to procure 32 lakh metric tons of rice in the Food Corporation of India (FCI). "Procurement from farmers of Chhattisgarh in the upcoming Kharif marketing year 2019-20 will be commenced from November 15 and necessary arrangement for the same have also been done," Baghel wrote in the letter.

"Earlier also FCI had been including surplus rice of Kharif season in the central pool. Because of which it became possible to procure paddy from farmers of even the remote areas at support price, and also after custom milling of paddy, procurement of rice by FCI enabled the important contribution of the state in meeting requirement of rice for the National Food Security Act (NFSA)," he added. Chief Minister stated that he had written a letter to Union Food Minister in September month, requesting procurement of surplus 32 LMT rice in Food Corporation of India in Kharif year 2019-20.

"There is hardly any time left for paddy procurement to begin. Hence, I request you to consider the aforementioned matter on a compassionate note in the larger interest of the farmers and to issue necessary guidelines for providing permission to procure 32LMT rice in FCI in Kharif year 2019-20 to meet rice requirement under NFSA as soon as possible," Baghel wrote in the letter. In July also, Baghel had written a letter requesting a hike in support price of paddy to Rs 2500 per quintal in Kharif year 2019-20. Previously as well, he had stated in the letter that if in any case, Government of India is unable to hike minimum support price of paddy, then State Government should be allowed to procure paddy at this price under decentralized foodgrains procurement scheme. (ANI)

Also Read: SC stays trial in alleged sex CD case in which Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is an accused

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. Attorney General Barr's review of Russia probe faces backlash

U.S. Attorney General William Barr faced growing criticism from Democrats on Friday after the Justice Department said it had intensified its politically charged review of the origins of the investigation into Russian interference in the 201...

UPDATE 6-Vietnamese may be among UK truck dead as police make three more arrests

Police investigating the deaths of 39 people in a truck near London said they had arrested three more suspects on Friday on suspicion of human trafficking amid signs that some of the dead may be Vietnamese.As forensic experts began the proc...

Debris dumped at Karkardooma land by anti-social elements: DDA after Gahlot's warning

The DDA on Friday said debris being dumped at a 10-acre land owned by it near the Karkardooma metro station was done by anti-social elements and they should be prosecuted. The urban bodys statement comes a day after Delhis Environment Minis...

No vacancy for people with disabilities will be filled by any other category: Rlys

As the protest against irregularities in railway recruitment in the disabled category entered the third day on Friday, the railways assured the agitators that no vacancy for divyangjan will be filled by any other category. The sit-in protes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019