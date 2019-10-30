Haryana Chief Minister Khattar meets PM Modi

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. Khattar, who took oath as Haryana's chief minister on Sunday for the second consecutive term, had called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday.

BJP forged the post-poll alliance with the JJP to form the government after the former fell short of six seats to cross the magic figure of 46. BJP has got 40 seats, while JJP secured 10 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly. The Congress secured 31 seats. The rest went to independents and others. (ANI)

