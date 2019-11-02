International Development News
Development News Edition

Sena minister Raote visits rain-affected farmlands in Akola

  • PTI
  • |
  • Akola
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 16:22 IST
Sena minister Raote visits rain-affected farmlands in Akola

Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Raote on Saturday visited farmlands affected by heavy rains in Akola district to check crop damage. Heavy unseasonal rains over the past few days in the region destroyed black and green gram, soyabean and cotton crops, prompting farmers to demand declaration of "wet famine" in the district.

Raote visited Dahigan, Palso, Kaulkhed areas among others, and told reporters the government would do its best to mitigate farm woes. Those who had opted for crop insurance will get money on that account while those who had not opted for it will be given financial relief, he added.

Earlier in the day, the state government approved Rs 10,000 crore as a special provision to provide immediate assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the meeting of a Cabinet sub-committee held at his official residence to discuss the losses.

As per initial evaluation, crops on 54.22 lakh hectares spread across 325 talukas in at least half dozen districts have been damaged..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Mapimpi, Kolbe and Pollard win World Cup for South Africa

Tries by wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe and the goalkicking of Handre Pollard earned South Africa their third Rugby World Cup title on Saturday as the flyhalf kicked 22 points to secure a 32-12 victory over an error-strewn Engla...

Kishan Reddy to attend "No Money for Terror" conference in

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will be representing India in the forthcoming No Money for terror conference to be held in Australia next week. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Reddy said he would be leading a group of officials from ...

Pawan Kalyan to star in Telugu remake of 'Pink'

Superstar Pawan Kalyan is set to play the lead in the Telugu remake of critically-acclaimed Hindi film Pink. Producer Boney Kapoor, who forayed into Tamil industry with the remake of Pink, Nerkonda Paarvaai with superstar Ajith, is also pro...

Sachin, Krunal, Kuldeep wishes King Khan on his 54th birthday

As Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older on Saturday, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and current players Krunal Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav sent out their wishes to the Bollywood superstar. Happy Birthday to someone whos as witty and ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019