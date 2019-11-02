Sena minister Raote visits rain-affected farmlands in Akola

Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Raote on Saturday visited farmlands affected by heavy rains in Akola district to check crop damage. Heavy unseasonal rains over the past few days in the region destroyed black and green gram, soyabean and cotton crops, prompting farmers to demand declaration of "wet famine" in the district.

Raote visited Dahigan, Palso, Kaulkhed areas among others, and told reporters the government would do its best to mitigate farm woes. Those who had opted for crop insurance will get money on that account while those who had not opted for it will be given financial relief, he added.

Earlier in the day, the state government approved Rs 10,000 crore as a special provision to provide immediate assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the meeting of a Cabinet sub-committee held at his official residence to discuss the losses.

As per initial evaluation, crops on 54.22 lakh hectares spread across 325 talukas in at least half dozen districts have been damaged..

