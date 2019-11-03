Maha: Murder case accused arrested after three years

A 33-year-old man has been arrested from Maharashtra's Palghar district in connection with the killing a person in 2016, police said on Sunday. Valiv police station's assistant sub-inspector Surendra Shinde said one Sandeep Mishra (20) was killed over a dispute in Dhaniv Baug area of Palghar on November 5, 2016.

Sushilkumar Singh, who was an accused in the case, was on the run since then, he said. After the incident, Singh fled the state and started working at a factory at Vapi in neighboring Gujarat, he said.

The Palghar police recently got information that the accused was going to visit a relative in Dhaniv Baug. Acting on the tip-off, the police laid a trap and nabbed him when he came to Palghar on Saturday, Shinde said.

The accused was booked under various Indian Penal Code sections, including for murder, he added.

