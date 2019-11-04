International Development News
Development News Edition

CAIT lauds PM Modi after India opts out of 'China-backed' RCEP

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving utmost importance to the national interests of Indian Trade and Industry and taking a decision not to join the "China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 22:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 22:57 IST
CAIT lauds PM Modi after India opts out of 'China-backed' RCEP
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving utmost importance to the national interests of Indian Trade and Industry and taking a decision not to join the "China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)". Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General, CAIT had recently met the Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and highlighted that Indian Trade, Industry and Service sector shall be highly compromised and the entire business environment of India will be vitiated in the event of India being a part of a draconian treaty such as RCEP.

"China is the world's biggest manufacturing hub and they would have got the best opportunity to explore and dump the Indian Market with Made in China products at very low prices and substandard quality thereby creating disequilibrium in the Indian markets," read an official said. "Even the Indian exporters would not be able to get the right value or buyers for their products as most Indian manufacturers would have been ignored citing low quality or high price by the RCEP nations. Overall the entire vision of Prime Minister's Make In India would have been rendered futile and ineffective had India signed the RCEP in its present form and letter," it said.

The CAIT has appealed that the government should now work diligently towards creating a more conducive environment for retail trade in India and also erase all anomalies and disbalances created by the Law violating E-Commerce companies. (ANI)

Also Read: Will prepare blueprint for companies looking beyond China: Sitharaman

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Law student was killed by girlfriend, her parents: Police

A law student, whose body was found from a pit in the basement of a building here, was allegedly killed by his girlfriend and her parents, police said on Monday. The victims girlfriend, Ankita, her father Hariom alias Munna and mother Sulek...

First day of Odd-Even scheme was successful, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the first day of the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme was successful and only 192 traffic challans were issued till 5 pm on Monday. Delhi and the National Capital Region NCR are currently reelin...

Tennis-India's Davis Cup tie in Pakistan shifted to neutral venue

Indias Davis Cup tie against Pakistan at Islamabad this month must be played at a neutral venue after the latest advice from the International Tennis Federations independent security advisors, the world governing body said on Monday.The Asi...

Seahawks' Gordon passes physical, eyes Monday return

Wide receiver Josh Gordon passed a physical with the Seattle Seahawks, clearing the way for possibly making his debut with the team next Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. Gordon will practice this week, according to ESPNs Adam S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019