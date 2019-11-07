New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. DEL17 HP-PM-INVESTORS Every state, district has role in helping India become 5 trillion dollar economy: PM Dharamshala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said every state and district in the country had role in India’s effort to become a five trillion dollar economy by 2025. DEL39 PB-SIDHU-KARTARPUR Sidhu to Centre: Won't go to Kartarpur corridor inauguration if govt has any inhibitions Chandigarh: Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday wrote to the External Affairs Ministry, daring it to make clear if it has any inhibition on his attending the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan.

DEL35 INDOPAK-KARTARPUR India to stick to Kartarpur agreement on visits by Indian pilgrims New Delhi: Two days ahead of the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, India on Thursday said conflicting reports are coming from Pakistan on whether Indian pilgrims will require passport to visit the Darbar Sahib shrine using the new facility. DES3 UP-AYODHYA-MAYAWATI Ayodhya case: Mayawati says responsibility of Centre, state to guarantee security of people Lucknow: Ahead of the verdict in the Ayodhya case, BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday said it was the constitutional and legal responsibility of the Centre and State government to guarantee security of people and ensure that their daily life is not disrupted.

DEL19 PRIYANKA-UP-POWER Cong with UP Power Corporation staffers, BJP govt should give account of every penny: Priyanka New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation employees' demand for bringing all facts pertaining to the EPF scam was justified and the BJP government should give an account of every penny. DES6 JK-SNOW Heavy snowfall across Kashmir, highway closed Srinagar: Heavy snowfall across Kashmir on Thursday cut off the valley from the rest of the country as the arterial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic while all flights to and fro Srinagar airport were cancelled, officials said here.

NRG6 JK-SNOW-OFFICIAL Power dept official falls off pole, dies in Srinagar Srinagar: An employee of the Power Development Department (PDD) died here on Thursday while trying to restore power supply, which has been disrupted by heavy snowfall in Kashmir, officials said. RDK RDK.

