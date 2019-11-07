International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi govt demands more onions from Centre

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 19:50 IST
Delhi govt demands more onions from Centre

The Delhi government has demanded more onions from the Centre for distribution in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday after a sudden rise in the vegetable's price. The retail price of onions has risen by 45 per cent in the past week to Rs 80 per kg in the national capital. The rate stood at Rs 55 per kg on October 1, according to official data.

"We have demanded more onions from the Centre. A letter has been written to the Centre in this regard. The onion will be distributed in the city as soon as it is delivered to us," Kejriwal told reporters at an event. On Wednesday, the Delhi government directed officials to resume doorstep sale of onion.

Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday held a meeting with his department officers to review the issue of "sudden and unexplained" rise in onion prices. Hussain had also directed agencies to work in coordination with each other to ensure timely, regular and adequate supply of onion through mobile vans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Indian ambassador to Nepal inaugurates Mathadis building

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri on Thursday inaugurated the Mathadis building of a prominent Vishnu temple here. Mathadis building is a place where the priests of Shri Budhanilkantha temple stay. India had in 2014 pledged to p...

As bigotry stirs globally, Bosnian Jews, Muslims recall lesson in tolerance

Bosnias Jews and Muslims on Thursday marked the bicentenary of the rescue of a dozen Jews from an Ottoman-era governors jail, saying their liberation by Sarajevo Muslims is a great example of co-existence at a time of rising global sectaria...

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

The renewal of The Last Kingdom Season 4 was announced in December last year via the series official Twitter account. Since then, the avid viewers when the fourth season will be aired on the small screens. They are also ardent to know what ...

UPDATE 2-Big Oil stuns Brazil in back-to-back auction flops

Major global oil firms snubbed a second Brazilian oil auction in a row on Thursday, passing up promising offshore blocks and forcing officials to reconsider a bidding system that gives a privileged position to state-run Petroleo Brasileiro ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019