International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha man held for Facebook post on eve of Ayodhya verdict

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 21:41 IST
Maha man held for Facebook post on eve of Ayodhya verdict

A 56-year-old man was arrested on Friday in Maharashtra's Dhule district for writing an objectionable post on the eve of Supreme Court's verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue, police said. The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Saturday its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.

Sanjay Rameshwar Sharma, a resident of Old Agra Road in Dhule, had posted a message in a regional language on his Facebook wall claiming he would celebrate Diwali after getting "justice" for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, and stressed it would remove a "dark spot of history". After police teams monitoring social media posts came upon Sharma's Facebook post, he was arrested under sections 153 (1) (B), 188 of IPC (commits any act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities), an official said.

He will be produced in court on Saturday, he added. Sharma reportedly has been arrested in two cases in the past three months, for allegedly beating up a man for befriending a girl from another community, and for assaulting two others..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Ayodhya verdict: Maintain peace, Maha CM appeals to people

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict should be respected by everyone and appealed to all sections of society to maintain calm and peace. The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce o...

U.S. House panels release two more impeachment depositions

The U.S. House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Friday released transcripts from closed-door depositions with former White House adviser Fiona Hill and current White House adviser Alexander Vindma...

Pakistan won't charge service fee from Kartarpur pilgrims on Nov 9 & 12: Qureshi

Pakistan will not charge the service fee of USD 20 from Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on November 9 and 12, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday, ending the confusion over the facilitation charges on ...

Lebanese banks face threats, Hariri said to want neutral government

Lebanese bank staff are facing abuse from customers angered by restrictions on access to their cash, the employees union said on Friday, reflecting intensifying pressures in an economy gripped by its deepest crisis since the 1975-90 civil w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019