Respect Ayodhya verdict: MP CM

  • PTI
  • Bhopal
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 12:27 IST
  • Created: 09-11-2019 12:27 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict that cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya. In a historic verdict, the apex court also directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"The SC has delivered a verdict in Ayodhya case. I again appeal to you that we all should respect this decision of the Supreme Court. Don't be a part of any kind of show of enthusiasm, celebration and protest. Be cautious and on alert of rumors. Do not get mislead," Nath tweeted. In another tweet, he appealed for cooperation to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

"The government is with every citizen of the state. Elements creating law and order situation will not be spared," he said, adding that instructions have already been issued to the police in entire state to take strict action against such elements..

