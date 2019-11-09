'Congress in favour of construction of Ram Temple, SC verdict has closed doors for BJP to politicse issue'

The Indian National Congress on Saturday stressed that it is in favour of the construction of Ram Temple and took a jibe at BJP saying the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya case has closed the doors for the ruling party at the Centre to politicise the issue. "Supreme Court's verdict has come. We are in favour of the construction of Ram Temple. This judgement has not only opened the doors for the temple's construction but also closed the doors for BJP and others to politicise the issue," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said while addressing a press conference after the verdict.

The Congress leader added that the decision by the top court in Ayodhya Case cannot be a matter of credit or discredit to any particular group or individual. "The decision of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case cannot be a matter of credit or discredit to any individual, group of people, communities or political parties. The name of Lord Ram cannot be used to divide people and whosoever does that, doesn't understand the tradition of Lord Ram," he said.

It has been the stand of Congress that whatever is the verdict be given by the Supreme Court, it should be accepted and respected by all, the Congress spokesperson said. The Congress Working Committee too in a statement said it respected the verdict of the top court in Ayodhya case.

"We appeal to all the parties concerned and to all communities to abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in our Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony. It is the responsibility of each one of us to reaffirm our tradition of mutual respect and unity among all that has defined our society through the ages," it said. "The Indian National Congress respects the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case. We appeal to all the parties concerned and to all communities to abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in our Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony. It is the responsibility of each one of us to reaffirm our tradition of mutual respect and unity among all that has defined our society through the ages," it added.

The Supreme Court in its judgement said the disputed land in Ayodhya will be given to a government-run trust to build a temple and five acres of suitable land will be given to Sunni Waqf Board for a mosque. (ANI)

