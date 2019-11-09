International Development News
Development News Edition

Central trust to oversee temple's construction, alternate land for mosque: SC in Ayodhya judgment

In a landmark judgment, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Saturday unanimously ruled that possession of Ayodhya's contested property will vest in a trust to be formed by the central government and also directed that representation in the trust may be given to Nirmohi Akhara, a litigant in the case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 14:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 14:23 IST
Central trust to oversee temple's construction, alternate land for mosque: SC in Ayodhya judgment
The Supreme Court (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a landmark judgment, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Saturday unanimously ruled that possession of Ayodhya's contested property will vest in a trust to be formed by the central government and also directed that representation in the trust may be given to Nirmohi Akhara, a litigant in the case. The bench presided over by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi directed that a suitable plot of land measuring five acres be allocated to Sunni Central Waqf Board to construct a mosque. The land may be allotted by the Centre "out of the acquired land" or by the state government at a suitable place in Ayodhya.

"It is necessary to provide restitution to the Muslim community for the unlawful destruction of their place of worship," it stated. The apex court gave the Centre three months' time to formulate a scheme to set up a trust which will helm the construction of a temple at the site.

"The Central Government shall make necessary provisions in regard to functioning of trust or body including on matters relating to management of the trust, powers of the trustees including the construction of a temple," the judgment stated. The bench also comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties - Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.

A decades-long legal dispute was fought by Hindu Mahasabha, a sect of Hindu monks Nirmohi Akhara and Muslim Waqf Board over 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya. The hearing which went on for 40-days saw the bench hearing appeals against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the three parties.

The site, where Babri Masjid built by Mughal emperor Babur once stood, was split into equal portions, effectively handing out one part to Muslims and two parts to the Hindus. The legal battle between the two parties dates back to the British era. The first appeal was, however, filed in 1950. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Australian bushfires kill three, destroy at least 150 homes

Three people have died, four are missing and at least 150 homes have been destroyed as bushfires rage across eastern Australia, authorities said on Saturday. The New South Wales Rural Fire Service NSW RFS confirmed two people had been kille...

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Q2 net loss widens

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Q2 net loss widens Chennai, Nov 9 PTI Private sector Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Saturday reported a net loss at Rs 357.17 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. The Tamil Nadu based bank had clocked net loss at ...

India Yamaha Motor launches BS-VI compliant variants of bikes

India Yamaha Motor IYM on Friday launched BS-VI compliant variants of FZ-FI and FZS-FI bikes, priced between Rs 99,200 and Rs 1.02 lakh ex-showroom. The company will further announce the launch of other BS-VI compliant line-ups in the comin...

Haryana approves treated waste water policy for non-potable purposes

To de-stress ground and surface water resources, the Haryana government has approved a policy on reuse of treated wastewater for non-potable purposes to avoid further damage to water bodies and the environment. The policy states the need is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019