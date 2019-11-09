International Development News
Punjab: Govt dedicates November edition of its magazines to 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev

The Punjab government has dedicated the November edition of its official magazines to the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 20:17 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab government has dedicated the November edition of its official magazines to the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev ji. "Punjab government has dedicated the November edition of its magazines to the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev ji," the Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab government said on Saturday.

The speech of former President of India Dr Zakir Husain delivered during the 500th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev has also been included in these magazines. Besides, the translations of writings of former President of India Dr S Radhakrishnan and other scholars about the first Sikh Guru have also been included in these magazines.

The magazines, Vikas Jagriti (Punjabi), Vikas Jagriti (Hindi) and Punjab Advance (English) are being distributed free of cost among the pilgrims attending the Parkash Purab celebrations at Sultanpur Lodhi. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Integrated Check Post (ICP) of Kartarpur corridor.Modi was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal and actor and Gurdaspur lawmaker Sunny Deol at the inauguration.The ICP or the passenger terminal building is where pilgrims will get clearance to travel through the newly-built corridor. The check post will facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit Gurudwara Kartapur Sahib in Pakistan.The opening of the corridor, which connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, comes days before the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, on November 12.Before heading for Dera Baba Nanak, the Prime Minister paid obeisance at historic Ber Sahib Gurdwara at Sultanpur Lodhi. (ANI)

