SC verdict marks new dawn, sends message toughest issues can be resolved: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case marks new dawn and has given a message that even toughest issues can be resolved within the framework of the Constitution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case marks new dawn and has given a message that even toughest issues can be resolved within the framework of the Constitution. Addressing the nation following the Supreme Court verdict, Modi said that there was a need to learn from the verdict that even if there is some delay in finding solutions, there was a need to be patient.

"With today's verdict, the Supreme Court has given a message that even the toughest issues can be resolved within the framework of the Constitution and in the spirit of the laws. We should learn from this verdict that even if there is some delay, we should remain patient. This is in everyone's interest," he said. Modi said that in every situation, faith in India's Constitution and judicial system must remain unwavering.

"This is very important. The verdict of the Supreme Court marks the start of a new dawn," he said. The Prime Minister said the Ayodhya dispute has impacted many generations but after the verdict, "we must pledge that the coming generations will devote itself to the building of a New India with a fresh spirit".

"Let us make a new beginning. Let us build a New India. We have to be strong, and our development should be based on the premise that nobody should be left behind. We have to take everybody together, work for everyone's development, win everyone's trust and move ahead," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

