Following are the top stories at 2000 HRS

NATION

BOM13 MH-BJP-GOVERNMENT BJP to not form govt in Maha, blames Sena for disrespecting mandate

Mumbai: The BJP on Sunday announced that it would not form government in Maharashtra in view of the ally Shiv Sena's stand to not join them in the efforts.

DEL20 AYODHYA-LD NSA NSA Doval meets Hindu, Muslim religious leaders post Ayodhya verdict

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with eminent Hindu and Muslim religious leaders on Sunday, a day after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, officials said.

DEL24 UP-AYODHYA-ARRESTS (CORR) 77 arrested in UP in two days since Ayodhya verdict: Police

Lucknow: In two days since the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on Ayodhya issue on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh police has arrested 77 people across the state for allegedly trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the state through social media posts.

CAL4 WB-2ND LD CYCLONE Cyclone Bulbul: 10 killed, 2.73 lakh families affected in WB

Kolkata: Cyclone 'Bulbul', which barrelled through the coastal districts of West Bengal before hurtling towards Bangladesh, claimed at least 10 lives and affected at least 2.73 lakh families in different parts of the state, official reports said on Sunday.

DEL25 POL-BJP-JH-LD CANDIDATES BJP announces first list of 52 candidates for Jharkhand polls

New Delhi: The BJP announced on Sunday its first list of 52 candidates for the assembly polls in Jharkhand where it seeks to retain power amid a determined bid by opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha to oust the Raghubar Das-headed government.

DEL8 AYODHYA-JUDGES-SECURITY Security of 5 judges enhanced as precautionary step: officials

New Delhi: Security of five judges, who delivered the verdict in the highly-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, has been enhanced with the deployment of additional troops, barricades and mobile escort teams, officials said on Sunday.

BOM21 MH-GOVERNMENT-SHIV SENA Sena will have its CM in Maha at any cost: Raut

Mumbai: Reacting to the BJP's announcement that it would not form government in Maharashtra, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the party would install its chief minister at any cost.

DEL6 UP-AYODHYA-LAND Ayodhya case: Sunni Waqf Board likely to take decision on accepting land on Nov 26

Lucknow: The Sunni Central Waqf Board on Sunday said a decision on whether to accept a 5-acre land for building a mosque in Ayodhya will be taken at its meeting likely on November 26. By Abhinav Pandey

DEL23 JK-LD ENCOUNTER One terrorist killed in ongoing operation in JK's Bandipora

Srinagar: Security forces killed a terrorist in a village in Bandipora district of north Kashmir during an operation on Sunday, officials said.

LEGAL

LGD1 SC-AYODHYA-SCRIPTURES Hindus' faith in Lord Ram's birthplace based on 'Valmiki Ramayana', 'Skanda Purana': SC

New Delhi: The faith and belief of Hindus that the land in Ayodhya where the Babri Masjid once stood is the birthplace of Lord Ram was based on scriptures and religious books, including 'Valmiki Ramayana' and 'Skanda Purana', and it "cannot be held to be groundless", the Supreme Court has said in its verdict pronounced on Saturday. By Usha Rani Das

FOREIGN

FGN12 BANGLA-2NDLD CYCLONE 8 killed, over 21 lakh people evacuated as Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Bangladesh

Dhaka: At least eight people were killed and 15 others injured as Cyclone Bulbul smashed into the low-lying areas of Bangladesh on Sunday, bringing in its wake torrential rains coupled with howling gales and ravaging the coastlines of West Bengal. By Anisur Rahman

FGN2 US-COURT-VISA US court refuses to strike down work permits for spouses of H1B visa workers

Washington: In a temporary relief to thousands of Indians living in America, a US court has refused to strike down, for the time being, an Obama-era rule that allowed spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in America. By Lalit K Jha

FGN3 PAK-SHARIF Sharif's travel to London for treatment in limbo as his name figures in no fly list

Lahore: Ailing former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif may not travel to London on Sunday for treatment as government delayed removal of his name from the no fly-list. By M Zulqernain IJT

