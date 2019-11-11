Highlights at 1200 hours

Following are the top stories at 1200 hours:

NATION BOM12 MH-LD RAUT-GOVT

No point continuing alliance if BJP won't keep promise: Raut Mumbai: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said if the BJP was not willing to fulfil its promise of sharing the chief minister's post in Maharashtra,

there was no point in continuing the alliance.

BOM13 MH-PAWAR Cong, NCP will decide together: Pawar on Maha impasse

Mumbai: Amid talks that the NCP and Congress may support the Shiv Sena in government formation in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said whatever be the decision, the two parties will take it together.

DEL8 CONG-LD MAHA Cong leaders meet to decide on supporting Shiv Sena

New Delhi: As its flock of 44 Maharashtra MLAs huddled together in a Jaipur resort, the Congress Working Committee met here on Monday to take a decision on whether or not to support the Shiv Sena in forming a government in the state.

DES2 JNU-PROTEST Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code

New Delhi: Hundreds of students staged protests outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday over fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions in the varsity.

DEL3 JK-ENCOUNTER Two terrorists killed in Bandipora encounter

Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Monday morning, police said.

CES1 JH-POLL-RJD-CANDIDATES RJD announces first list of 5 candidates for Jharkhand polls

Ranchi: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has announced its first list of five candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

DEL6 DL-AIR QUALITY Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning.

LEGAL LGC1 BH-HC-CJ

Justice Sanjay Karol sworn in as Patna HC chief justice Patna: Justice Sanjay Karol was sworn in as the chief justice of the Patna High Court on Monday.

FOREIGN

FGN8 PAK-SHARIF Danger to Sharif's health increasing due to delay in his travel abroad: Party

Lahore: The danger to Nawaz Sharif's health is increasing due to a delay in his travel abroad for treatment, his party has said, as the ailing former Pakistan prime minister awaits removal of his name from the no fly-list.

BUSINESS DCM3 BIZ-SIAM-AUTO SALES

Passenger vehicle sales rise marginally in October New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle sales witnessed a marginal increase of 0.28 per cent to 2,85,027 units in October from 2,84,223 units in the year-ago period.

SPORTS

SPF9 SPO-TENNIS-PTF-DAVIS Pakistan challenges ITF decision to shift Davis Cup tie against India

Karachi: Pakistan has filed an appeal with the International Tennis Federation (ITF), challenging its decision to shift the Davis Cup tie against India to a neutral venue with the assertion that Islamabad is well-equipped to host the clash. PTI HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)