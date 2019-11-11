No liquor vends in Haryana villages from next year without Panchayat approval: Dy CM

No liquor vends will be allowed in Haryana villages from the next financial year without its panchayat's approval, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Monday. The panchyats, which do not want any liquor vend in villages under their jurisdiction should pass a resolution to this effect and submit it to the government before the next February, the deputy chief minister added.

“Liquor vends will not be opened in villages in the next financial year if panchayats pass a resolution against their opening,” Chautala told reporters here. The Jannayak Janta Party leader, whose party is a coalition partner of the BJP-led government in the state, said the resolution should carry the signature and stamp of the 'panches' and 'sarpanches.'

No license would be be given for opening liquor vends in such villages from next year, he said. The JJP, which had independently contested the October 21 Haryana polls and later forged a post-poll alliance with the BJP after the saffron party fell short of a simple majority, had promised that no liquor vends would be allowed in village limits.

The deputy chief minister said the present government will take the state to new heights of development with mutual support, he said. Replying to a question, he said "each grain of farmers' paddy" will be purchased by the state government.

If the farmers are having any problem in selling their crop anywhere, they should bring it to the notice of the government, he said, adding the government would act promptly on their complaints. Extending his greeting to the people on the eve Gurupurab, the deputy chief minister said there is an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the entire state on the 550th “Prakash Parv” on the Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary.

He also called upon them to adopt the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev in their lives and follow the path shown by him. PTI CORR SUN RAX

