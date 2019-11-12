AP CM takes cue from his principal secretary's initiative

Endorsing his principal secretary Praveen Prakash's initiative, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said all officials should draw their salaries only after the contract and outsourced employees were paid in full. We should reach a stage where officers should draw their salary only after the outsourced staff is paid their salaries. We have now set up an exclusive corporation for outsourced employees to ensure that their salaries are paid on time, the Chief Minister said, after launching the web portal of the newly-constituted AP Corporation for Outsourced Employees.

The Chief Minister said the Corporation was incorporated primarily to eliminate middlemen in the recruitment of outsourced employees and also ensure implementation of the rule of reservation. In all, 50 percent of the government jobs filled through outsourcing will be reserved for SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

Overall, women should get 50 percent of these jobs, he said. Pointing out that the current agencies, which were supplying outsourced personnel to various government departments, were exploiting the jobseekers by making cuts in the monthly salary, the Chief Minister asserted that the new Corporation would eliminate this.

The Corporation will ensure the outsourced staff is paid salaries on time. Also, there will be no evasion of the provident fund and ESI. Recruitment of outsourced staff from the district to the state Secretariat will henceforth be done through the Corporation, without the unemployed youth having to pay bribes for posts, Jagan assured. Each district would be taken as a unit for the purpose. The respective in-charge ministers would be the approving authority for recruitment at the district-level while the department minister concerned would be the authority for recruitments in the state Secretariat.

The Chief Minister said the list of all posts to be filled should be ready by December 15 to enable the recruitment process to begin on January 1, 2020. Jagan also exhorted that the fight on corruption is taken up in an aggressive manner.

In the coming two weeks, the Anti-Corruption Bureau will get into action on a full swing. It will work very vigorously. The message should percolate to the ground-level that the government will brook no corruption, the Chief Minister warned.

