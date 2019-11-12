International Development News
Development News Edition

AP CM takes cue from his principal secretary's initiative

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 18:34 IST
AP CM takes cue from his principal secretary's initiative
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Endorsing his principal secretary Praveen Prakash's initiative, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said all officials should draw their salaries only after the contract and outsourced employees were paid in full. We should reach a stage where officers should draw their salary only after the outsourced staff is paid their salaries. We have now set up an exclusive corporation for outsourced employees to ensure that their salaries are paid on time, the Chief Minister said, after launching the web portal of the newly-constituted AP Corporation for Outsourced Employees.

The Chief Minister said the Corporation was incorporated primarily to eliminate middlemen in the recruitment of outsourced employees and also ensure implementation of the rule of reservation. In all, 50 percent of the government jobs filled through outsourcing will be reserved for SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

Overall, women should get 50 percent of these jobs, he said. Pointing out that the current agencies, which were supplying outsourced personnel to various government departments, were exploiting the jobseekers by making cuts in the monthly salary, the Chief Minister asserted that the new Corporation would eliminate this.

The Corporation will ensure the outsourced staff is paid salaries on time. Also, there will be no evasion of the provident fund and ESI. Recruitment of outsourced staff from the district to the state Secretariat will henceforth be done through the Corporation, without the unemployed youth having to pay bribes for posts, Jagan assured. Each district would be taken as a unit for the purpose. The respective in-charge ministers would be the approving authority for recruitment at the district-level while the department minister concerned would be the authority for recruitments in the state Secretariat.

The Chief Minister said the list of all posts to be filled should be ready by December 15 to enable the recruitment process to begin on January 1, 2020. Jagan also exhorted that the fight on corruption is taken up in an aggressive manner.

In the coming two weeks, the Anti-Corruption Bureau will get into action on a full swing. It will work very vigorously. The message should percolate to the ground-level that the government will brook no corruption, the Chief Minister warned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Cold wave continues in most parts of J-K

There was no let up in the cold spell in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as several areas in the union territory recorded temperatures below the seasons average, a MeT department spokesman said. Srinagar, which is reeling under intense cold af...

No final decision can be taken without formulation of

No final decision can be taken without formulation ofcommon minimum program between Congress, NCP and Shiv SenaAhmed Patel....

Cong-NCP will evolve consensus on Sena's proposal

Cong-NCP will evolve consensus on Senas proposalseeking support for govt formation Praful Patel....

Zimbabwe issues fresh banknotes to ease cash shortages

Cash-strapped Zimbabweans began using new banknotes and coins Tuesday, as the nations central bank seeks to ease chronic shortages. The Zimbabwean dollar is being gradually reintroduced, after being rendered worthless by decades of economic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019