International Development News
Development News Edition

Hindu Mahasabha seeks withdrawal of cases against 'karsewaks' involved in Babri Masjid demolition

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 22:01 IST
The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Tuesday demanded withdrawal of all criminal cases lodged against 'karsewaks' for allegedly demolishing Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992. The outfit raised the demand arguing that the Supreme Court too has ruled that a temple existed in place of the mosque.

In a letter to Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ABHM chief Swami Chakrapani also demanded "martyr" status for all Lord Ram devotees killed in 1992 or earlier during the Ayodhya movement. He also demanded that the government declare other participants in the stir as "dharmik senani' and entitle them to pension and other government privileges.

The letter was also sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "The Supreme Court gave its judgement in favour Shri Ramlalla on November 9, and it has been made clear by the court that a temple existed there. In this regard, I wish to make three demands to you," read the opening line of letter, written by Chakrapani.

"Since, it is clear that there existed a temple, hence the dome above it was that of the temple and not of Babri Masjid. So, the cases going on against Lord Ram-devotee karsewaks be immediately withdrawn by the government," said Swami Chakrapani, adding that "Karsewaks had unknowingly demolished the dome of the temple". In his second demand, the ABHM chief sought martyr status for the karsewaks, killed while participating in the Ayodhya movement in 1992 or earlier.

"The karsewaks who died during karsewa (be it in 1992 or in any other karsewa) should be given status of martyrs. Their list should be made and installed in Ayodhya. Apart from this, there family should be given financial assistance and job," wrote Chakrapani. The ABHM chief also demanded that those who participated in the movement be declared 'dhaarmik senani' (religious fighters) on the lines of freedom fighters.

"All the devotees of Lord Ram, who had done 'karsewa' (earlier) for construction of Ram temple, should be declared as 'dhaarmik senani' (religious fighters) on the lines of 'swatantrata senani' (freedom fighters)," wrote Chakrapani. "The 'dhaarmik senanis' who are economically weak, should be given monthly salary and other government facilities," he added.

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj is the national president of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, which is the official name of the Hindu Mahasabha. Speaking to PTI, he said, "The letter was sent from the Delhi office of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha to the prime minister, Union home minister and the UP chief minister.

PTI NAV RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

