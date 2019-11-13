Following are the top stories at 1230 hours:

LGD19 SC-2NDLD KARNATAKA MLAS SC upholds disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs, paves way to contest bypolls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the disqualification of 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs in Karnataka on orders of the then Speaker but paved the way for them to contest the December 5 bypolls on 15 seats in the state.

MDS3 KA-DISQUALIFIED MLAS-YEDIYURAPPA

SC verdict is against "conspiracy" of then Speaker & Siddaramaiah: Yediyurappa Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court decision to allow disqualified MLAs to contest polls, and termed it as

verdict against the "conspiracy" of the then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar and Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

LGD3 SC-LD SHIV SENA Shiv Sena not to mention plea in SC challenging Maha Guv's refusal to give it more time

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Shiv Sena will not mention in the Supreme Court on Wednesday its plea challenging the governor's decision of not granting it 3 days time for getting letter of support for government formation in Maharashtra, according to the party lawyer.

BOM2 MH-RAUT-TWEET 'Agneepath', says Raut as Sena treads tough path with Cong-NCP

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Ailing Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday tweeted the word 'agneepath' three times, apparently to indicate difficult path ahead for his party in its efforts to form government in Maharashtra with the Congress and NCP, its political rivals till recently.

DEL5 DL-LD AIR QUALITY

Delhi-NCR's air quality nears 'emergency' zone, odd-even back but schools remain open New Delhi: Delhi-NCR gasped for breath on Wednesday as the noxious smog resulting from raging farm fires and unfavourable weather pushed pollution levels in the region towards the "emergency" zone for the second time in the last 15 days.

LGD17 SC-SABARIMALA

SC to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on pleas seeking review of Sabarimala verdict New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on a batch of petitions seeking re-examination of its decision to allow entry of women of all age group in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.

LGD16 SC-RAFALE

SC to pronounce verdict on pleas seeking Rafale judgment review on Thursday New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on petitions seeking a review of its judgement giving a clean chit to the Modi government in the Rafale fighter jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation.

FGN6 PAK-SHARIF Sharif rejects Pak govt's conditional permission to travel abroad for treatment

Lahore: Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday refused to meet Imran Khan government's demand to submit indemnity bonds worth Rs 700 crores for travel to the UK for medical treatment, saying it was "illegal" and denounced attempts to politicise his health. By M Zulqernain

FGN8 UN-INDIA-UNRWA India pledges to contribute $5 million in 2020 to UN Palestine refugee agency

United Nations, Nov 13 (PTI) India has pledged to contribute USD 5 million in 2020 to the UN Palestine refugee agency, even as it voiced concern over the agency's "dire" financial situation due to the funding gaps that risk its core services to the refugees in the fields of education and health. By Yoshita Singh

FGN9 US-TRUMP-LD IMPEACHMENT Fireworks expected as televised Trump impeachment hearings open

Washington: Donald Trump faces the most perilous challenge of his three-year presidency as public hearings convened as part of the impeachment probe against him open under the glare of television cameras on Wednesday. (AFP).

