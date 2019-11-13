Hoping for a favourable verdict in Sabarimala case, says activist Rahul Easwar

Social activist Rahul Easwar on Wednesday said that he is hopeful of a positive verdict by the Supreme Court on review petition in the Sabarimala temple case. Speaking to ANI, Easwar said, "We are all hopeful that a positive verdict will come. It is important if we win, as it will be a great victory for all temples, churches and mosques. We are not saying that faith is above all, we are only asking for what the Constitution allows us under Articles 25 and 26."

"We are only asking for the deity's rights and devotee's rights. We hope we will win. Whichever way the decision goes we have a plan B where we are already ready with the curative petition. We will also request for an ordinance from the Central government," he said. Easwar further said, "Our review petition has three points, first we don't claim that faith is above law and we are only asking for protection under Article 25 and 26. Second, we are asking for the deity's rights to be reinstated and devotee's rights".

"Third, we are also raising a nuanced point that temple, churches and mosques are not public spaces but private spaces for public worship," he added. The Supreme Court is expected to announce verdict on the review petition against its order concerning the entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala temple.

The Supreme Court had on September 28 last year permitted the entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. The temple is being opened for the annual pilgrimage later this month on November 16. (ANI)

