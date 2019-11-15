BJP worker found hanging from tree in West Bengal
A BJP worker was on Friday found hanging from a tree in Dantan area of West Bengal's West Midnapore district.
A BJP worker was on Friday found hanging from a tree in Dantan area of West Bengal's West Midnapore district. The BJP worker identified as Barsha Handa was found hanging from the tree at Santoshpur village in the district.
Sharing the gruesome pictures of tribal party worker, BJP West Bengal unit accused the TMC of murdering him. "Barsha Hansda, a tribal BJP worker from Paschim Medinipur, was hanged to death by TMC goons. Why are the liberals so silent now on these brutal political murders in TMC ruled West Bengal? Would they be so silent if this was a BJP ruled state?" the party tweeted.
Reacting to the same, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, "I heard he has been brutally killed. Our district president went there. If necessary I will go there." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
