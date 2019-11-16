International Development News
Close shave again for BJP MLA during 'Hori Habba'

  PTI
  • |
  Bengaluru
  • |
  Updated: 16-11-2019 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 19:06 IST
BJP MLA M P Renukacharya again had a narrow escape when the 'Hori', the caparisoned bull, ran amok soon after he touched it at Honnalli in Davangere district on Friday. This is the second time he has had the close shave.

On August 31, Renukacharya was about to be hit by the Hori. The Hori Habba (Hori festival)is celebrated in which a well-decorated bull is made to run through the crowd The challenge is to subdue the animal and snatch the dry coconut, cash and other valuables tied to it.

In Honnalli, the organisers invited Renukacharya who obliged. Before setting the Hori on the crowd, the organisers asked the MLA to worship it.

As soon as he touched it, the bull jumped and lowered its head as if it to butt. Sensing the danger, Renukacharyas bodyguards encircled him and took him to safety away from the place.

Nothing has happened to me. I am fine, said Renukacharya after the incident.

