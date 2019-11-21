Congress kept the Kashmir problem hanging for 70 years

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...
Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment. ...
Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...
In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....
A South African union filed a case on Thursday asking a court to subject the distressed state-owned airline SAA to a business rescue, with the aim of restoring it to profitability.Solidarity, which mostly represents white, Afrikaans-speakin...
The Kremlin said it was confident nothing could harm relations between Russia and Serbia, despite Serbian President Alexander Vucic opening an investigation into a video purportedly showing a Russian intelligence officer handing over money ...
State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd BSNL has said that the number of customers moving into its network is higher than those leaving it, making its mobile number portability MNP positive during 2019-20 so far, Parliament was informed on Thu...
When Whitney Brown decided to move back to her hometown in Virginia after graduating from university two years ago, she ran into an obstacle There was nowhere for her to live.She could not move back into her old home in Richmond, the states...