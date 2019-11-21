Two boys drown in river in Thane district

Two unidentified boys drowned in ariver near here in Maharashtra on Thursday, civic officialssaid

The duo had gone for a swim in the Khadavali rivernear Titwala when they drowned at around 2 pm, said SantoshKadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC)of the Thane Municipal Corporation

The victim, both minors, are yet to be identified, headded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)