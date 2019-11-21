Two boys drown in river in Thane district
Two unidentified boys drowned in ariver near here in Maharashtra on Thursday, civic officialssaid
The duo had gone for a swim in the Khadavali rivernear Titwala when they drowned at around 2 pm, said SantoshKadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC)of the Thane Municipal Corporation
The victim, both minors, are yet to be identified, headded.
