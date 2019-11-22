International Development News
Cong accuses BJP of receiving donation from firm under ED lens for 'terror funding'

The Congress on Friday accused the BJP of receiving crores in donation from a company accused of buying properties from a Dawood Ibrahim aide.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala cited a media report claiming the Bharatiya Janata Party took a large donation from a firm being probed by the Enforcement Directorate for carrying out transactions with and buying properties from the late Iqbal Mirchi, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts and a close aide of Ibrahim.

There was no immediate response from the BJP on the allegations.

