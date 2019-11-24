International Development News
Maharashtra govt will not represent itself in SC today: Sources

Maharashtra government will not be represented by anyone in the Supreme Court today when the apex court will hear a joint plea of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the decision of Maharashtra Governor inviting BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to form the government in the state, said sources.

  Updated: 24-11-2019 09:35 IST
Supreme Court of India . Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra government will not be represented by anyone in the Supreme Court today when the apex court will hear a joint plea of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the decision of Maharashtra Governor inviting BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to form the government in the state, said sources. Sources informed that since Maharashtra government has not been given any notice by the Supreme Court it has decided not to have its representation in the court. However, the Standing Counsel of the Maharashtra government has been asked to remain on 'standby' and adequately represent the government in case the court asks for or if needed.

Attorney General of India, KK Venugopal is likely to appear for the Raj Bhavan while senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi is likely to represent BJP in the Supreme Court. The petitioners - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - have requested the Supreme Court to order a floor test to be held on Sunday itself. Senior Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal will appear in the court on behalf of the petitioners. The matter will be heard at 11:30 am.

After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar as his deputy chief minister. (ANI)

