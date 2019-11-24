International Development News
Govt to launch campaign to create awareness on fundamental duties on Constitution Day

The government will launch a campaign to spread awareness among people about fundamental duties on the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on November 26.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Governors Conference in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/@rashtrapatibhvn. Image Credit: ANI

The government will launch a campaign to spread awareness among people about fundamental duties on the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on November 26. During the Conference of Governors here, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed hope that all Governors and Lieutenant Governors will play a major role in creating awareness among masses at the occasion of the Constitution Day.

"He said that campaign will be launched to create awareness about fundamental duties among the citizens on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of our Constitution on November 26," an official release quoted the President as telling the Governors. He expressed hope that all Raj Bhavans will celebrate Constitution Day in an "effective manner and Governors will play a major role in creating awareness about fundamental duties among the people".

In Part IV-A of the Constitution, the fundamental duties are defined as the moral obligations of all citizens to help promote a spirit of patriotism and to uphold the unity of India. Citizens are morally obligated by the Constitution to perform these duties. "The conference took a keen interest in tribal welfare issue and pointed out that policies for tribal uplift had to be tailored in accordance with local requirements," the press release said.

The President said that it is the fundamental duty of every citizen to protect the natural environment including water resources like forest, lake and river. Vice President Venkaih Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah also addressed the concluding session. (ANI)

