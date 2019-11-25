Taxation Law (Amendment) Bill introduced in LS

Finance Minister NirmalaSitharaman introduced the Taxation Law (Amendment) Bill in LokSabha on Monday that seeks to cut corporate tax rate

She also introduced the International Financial ServicesCentre Authority Bill amid sloganeering by opposition membersover the issue of government formation in Maharashtra

The bill seeks to provide for a unified financialregulator for IFSCs.

