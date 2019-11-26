International Development News
BJP govt will prove majority in Maharashtra Assembly, says Ram Madhav

Soon after the Supreme Court ordered for a floor test to be conducted in the Maharashtra assembly tomorrow, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led government in Maharashtra will prove its majority in the house.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Soon after the Supreme Court ordered for a floor test to be conducted in the Maharashtra assembly tomorrow, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led government in Maharashtra will prove its majority in the house. "The majority has to be proven not in hotels or elsewhere but on the floor of the House. We are confident that on the floor of the house our government will be able to prove its majority," Madhav told reporters here when asked if 'Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs' pledge at Hotel Grand Hyatt yesterday.

Earlier in the day, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Ramana passed the order on a joint petition filed by the three parties challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of administering an oath to Fadnavis as Chief Minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy during early hours of Saturday. The Fadnavis government was formed at a time when deliberations among the three parties on government formation had reached the final stage. The urgent plea filed by the trio sought a direction to conduct an immediate floor test.

The floor test is a constitutional mechanism under which a chief minister can be asked to prove majority in the state Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

