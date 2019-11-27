International Development News
Cabinet approves India-Saudi Arabia MoUs in smuggling, drug trafficking

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) inked between India and Saudi Arabia in the field of combating illicit trafficking and smuggling of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and chemical precursors.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 27-11-2019 14:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 14:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) inked between India and Saudi Arabia in the field of combating illicit trafficking and smuggling of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and chemical precursors. The MoUs shall facilitate and enhance the cooperation between the two countries in combating illicit trafficking and smuggling of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and chemical precursors, as defined by the United Nations International Drug Control Conventions.

The cooperation will also provide a provision for the exchange of relevant information as well as methods, identities and suspicious activities of producers, smugglers and traffickers of narcotic drugs, details of trafficking of NDPS and Precursors Chemicals on requisitions and financial details of the traffickers arrested on drug-related charges. Illegal Drug trafficking is a global illicit trade. Massive production and circulation of drugs through various convenient routes especially through Afghanistan is paving ways for high consumption of drugs amongst youth thus creating a negative impact on public health and adding to the criminalisation of the society.

Drug trafficking has also provided funding for insurgency and terrorism in various regions throughout the world. Narco-terrorists and international criminal organizations that thrive on the illegal drug trade now threaten the security of many nations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

