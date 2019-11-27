Eight custodial/prison deaths in Chhattisgarh till Oct 31
Eight people died in police custody or in jails in Chhattisgarh between January 1 and October 31 this year, the state Legislative assembly was informed on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question by senior BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said that two accused died in police stations and six inmates died in jails in the first ten months of the year.
As many as 13 policemen, three jail personnel and two home guards were suspended in connection with these deaths, while a show-cause notice was issued to an assistant jail superintendent in one case, he said. Investigation was underway in all these incidents, Sahu added..
