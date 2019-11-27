International Development News
Bareilly: Dalit BJP gram pradhan shot at by unknown assailants

A village head of the Garibpura village and BJP leader Santosh Bharti here was admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday after two unidentified assailants opened fire on her leading to injuries, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) (rural) Sansar Singh.

Bareilly: Dalit BJP gram pradhan shot at by unknown assailants
Superintendent of Police (SP) (rural) Sansar Singh talking to reporters in Bareilly on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A village head of the Garibpura village and BJP leader Santosh Bharti here was admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday after two unidentified assailants opened fire on her leading to injuries, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) (rural) Sansar Singh. "Santosh Bharti, the gram pradhan was attacked by two unidentified miscreants who opened fire on her while she was going to another place on her scooty," Singh told reporters here.

Bharti, a Dalit female politician from the BJP told police the name of four people suspected behind the attack. "In her complaint, she has named four people from the village behind the attack on her. We have picked up one accused and upon initial interrogation, it seems it was a case of a personal rivalry. We have also recovered the bike used by the assailants. Bharti now is out of danger and recovering from her injury," Singh said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

