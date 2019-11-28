West Bengal: 3 TMC workers assaulted, one critically injured

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot, while two other members of the party were attacked in Alipurduar by unidentified assailants on Wednesday night. They were travelling together when unidentified goons assaulted them at Dakhin Patkapara village under Alipurduar police station area last night.

Rangalal Chaudhari, TMC local leader, was allegedly shot in the head, and was admitted to the Alipurduar local hospital. He was later referred to Siliguri for further treatment. TMC youth president Priyatosh Adhikary and his wife Mampi Adhikary were allegedly thrashed by a group of unidentified miscreants.

Speaking to ANI, Mampi Adhikary said: "We were on our way home when suddenly a group of thugs started thrashing my husband. When I tried to intervene, they did not listen and even threatened me at gunpoint." Adhikary further stated that it was a planned attack and that the perpetrators had their faces covered before attacking them.

Commenting on both incidents, TMC's Alipurduar block president Manaranjan Dey said: "The goons who attacked our party members were sent by the BJP. Many such incidents were reported in the past few days. Several complaints have already been registered." "If we let our boys loose on them, the BJP will have nowhere to hide," he said.

Goutam Deb, West Bengal Tourism Minister, visited Chaudhari on Thursday to assess the gravity of his situation. "The patient is in a very critical situation. An operation might be necessary to remove the bullet from his brain. This is the result of violence caused by the BJP. Police will take proper action against the perpetrators of the crime," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)