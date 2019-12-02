Telangana BJP expands to Bahrain

In order to attract Telugu NRIs in Gulf countries, Telangana BJP has expanded to Bahrain. As directed by K Laxman, Telangana BJP president and MLC Ramchander Rao, a program was held on November 29 in which the Telangana BJP Gulf NRI Coordination Committee Chairman TR Sriniwas, flew to Bahrain to formally kick off the meeting and oversee the formation of the committee, read a statement.

"We see great potential in attracting all Telugu NRIs into our fold and explaining to them the benefits of Narendra Modi's government's activities," Sriniwas said. "In this way, the good word spreads about the way things are being done for various sections of the society with respect to Housing for all, Ayushman Bharat, gas cylinder, minimum support price for farmers, education scholarships and many more. We strive to reach all sections of the society and ensure these governmental benefits are passed on," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)