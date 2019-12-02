Left Menu
I assure you NRC will be implemented across country

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 16:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 16:12 IST
I assure you NRC will be implemented across country

I assure you NRC will be implemented across countryand all infiltrators identified and expelled before 2024polls: BJP chief Amit Shah.

