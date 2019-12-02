Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress waiting to send Siddaramaiah back home: BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje on Monday here claimed that Congress leaders are waiting to send Siddaramaiah back home as no member in the party likes him.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 21:05 IST
Congress waiting to send Siddaramaiah back home: BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje
BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje held a press conference here on Monday in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje on Monday here claimed that Congress leaders are waiting to send Siddaramaiah back home as no member in the party likes him. "Congress leaders are waiting for good news and that good news is to send Siddaramaiah back home. He is not the leader of Congress now. No leader in Karnataka Congress likes Siddaramaiah at present including DK Shivakumar and Dr G Parameshwara," Karandlaje said in a press conference here.

She further said that Siddaramaiah's politics is caste based. "Many leaders who will win in the state will become ministers under the leadership of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy are only daydreaming of becoming the chief minister," she added. Launching an attack at the Opposition in the state, she said that worthless leaders are campaigning in Congress and JDS and added that they are doing it just to survive.

"Worthless leaders are campaigning in the Congress and JDU, they should understand with 65 seats Congress or with 34 MLAs JDS cannot form the government. They are just trying to survive. Only we will be able to form the government," she said. She further cleared the air of any coalition in the December 5 polls and said that BJP is fighting against JDS and Congress on all 15 seats.

"It is a triangular fight. We are against JDS and Congress on all 15 seats," she said. When asked about BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde's statement that Devendra Fadnavis was made Maharashtra Chief Minister despite not having a majority to prevent Central funds worth Rs 40,000 crore from being "misused" by the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, Karandlaje said, "He must not be aware of the issue and must have made a statement based on rumours, he should first read the documents and then make such comments."

The elections for 15 out of 17 seats are slated to be held on December 5 since the poll body had withheld the elections for two seats -- Maski and Rajarajeshwari -- as the petitions against these Assembly constituencies are pending in the Karnataka High Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Bagan appoints Goutam Ghosh as head of youth development

Former India junior team coach Goutam Ghosh was on Monday appointed as the head of youth development of Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan. He will also look after Bagans U-18 team for the 2019-20 season.The meeting of the youth development also pi...

Golf-Mickelson joins other big names at Saudi International

American Phil Mickelson will play the Saudi International early next year, further bolstering what is shaping up to be one of the best fields in the early part of the European Tour season. Mickelsons participation was announced on Monday, w...

Brazil steel industry body "perplexed" by Trump tariff move

Brazils main steel industry body said on Monday that it was perplexed by U.S. President Trumps decision to restore tariffs on Brazilian steel and aluminum, calling the move retaliation and saying that the Brazilian government was not artifi...

UK Conservatives ramp up Facebook election ads

Britains governing Conservative Party has ramped up its campaigning efforts on social media platform Facebook with a surge of ads highlighting policy areas to younger voters. Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives have raised record ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019