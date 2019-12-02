Law Ministry draws up plans to educate people about fundamental duties

To celebrate year-long Constitution Day programmes, the Union Law Ministry has roped in the Bar Council of India, law students and 70 eminent persons as part of its outreach programme to educate people about their fundamental duties, a top official said on Monday. Secretary (Justice) in the Law Ministry Alok Srivastava said here that at least 70 eminent personalities will be identified in each state and their bytes will be taken and promoted on social media on fundamental duties.

Various ministries have been roped in to spread the message. These ministries, including the External Affairs Ministry, have been asked to undertake the outreach plan on fundamental duties of citizens over the next one year. Srivastava said the campaign will revolve around awareness about duties of citizens and to motivate them about their responsibilities.

The year-long programmes will culminate with a big event to be organised at the IGI Stadium or Vigyan Bhawan here from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will administer pledge to citizens and address the nation. The date for the event is yet to be finalised. The event will be telecast live up to panchayat level.

