BJP leader Dilip Ghosh takes on Chowdhury for his 'migrant' remark on PM, HM

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said here on Monday that Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is his bid to save Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Chowdhury on Sunday had said: "I can say that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Ji are themselves the migrants. Their homes are in Gujarat but they have come to Delhi."

"From where Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has come? From where his party president has come? He is saying all this to save his party president," said Ghosh told ANI. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday sought an unconditional apology from Chowdhury for calling Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah "migrants." (ANI)

