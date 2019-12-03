Country witnessing 'era of growth' under PM Modi, says Tarun Chugh

Amritsar, Dec 3 (PTI) BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said the country is witnessing an "era of growth and development" as against "policy paralysis" seen during the earlier Congress-led regime at the Centre. "Former prime minister Manmohan Singh's era of policy paralysis is over and India is now witnessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's era of growth and development," Chugh said here.

"Singh handed over a crumbling economy plagued by numerous financial scandals and infirmities in the banking sector," he alleged. Chugh said the USD 2 trillion Indian economy ranked 11th at the end of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime and it now ranks seventh due to the transparent and progressive policies of Prime Minister Modi who is leading India to become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024.

"If one analyses the present economic scenario and the efforts put in by the incumbent government in the last six years, one cannot disagree that a lot has been done to improve the infrastructure," he claimed. Chugh said the length of railway tracks laid has doubled during the Modi regime.

"Earlier, only 1,727 km railway tracks were laid but now the length of railway tracks laid has gone up to 3,035 km. The length of rail routes electrified has risen from 3,038 km to 13,687 km, which is a highly significant increase. The number of airports earlier was 65 but it has now crossed the century-mark," he said. The BJP leader said during the UPA regime, only 12 km roads were laid on National Highways in a day while now the government was laying 20 km road per day.

"Earlier, only 55 per cent of the villages were accessible by roads. Now, 91 per cent of the villages are accessible by road route," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)