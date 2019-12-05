Left Menu
PM unusually silent, govt clueless on economy: Chidambaram

  New Delhi
  05-12-2019
  • Created: 05-12-2019 13:02 IST
Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unusually silent on the state of economy and had left his ministers to indulge in "bluff and bluster". The former Union finance minister, who spent 106 days in jail and was released on bail on Wednesday, said the BJP government believed problems faced by the economy were cyclical even after seven months of this financial year.

"The government is clueless on economy, it is stubborn and mulish in defending catastrophic mistakes like demonetisation, flawed GST, tax terrorism. "PM has been unusually silent on economy, has left it to his ministers to indulge in bluff and bluster. The economy can be brought out of slowdown, but this government incapable of doing that," said Chidambaram. PTI ASK ASG

