Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women not safe under BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh: BSP

Lashing out at the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh over the Unnao rape case, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Thursday said women are not safe in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 14:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 14:14 IST
Women not safe under BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh: BSP
BSP spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Lashing out at the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh over the Unnao rape case, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Thursday said women are not safe in the state. Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said: "Under Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, women are not safe and it has become a routine that women are being victimised in every part of the state and Unnao rape case is another burning example of how law and order collapsed in Uttar Pradesh."

Alleging that the BJP government is "shameless", he said: "The BJP is taking no effective steps to protect women's rights and dignity. Only 'Jungleraj' and 'Gundaraj' is active in Uttar Pradesh." "I can say that women are unsafe in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath government. Also, common people are also being harassed by the state administration. Yogi government has totally failed to protect the right of the common men," Bhadoria added.

A rape survivor was set ablaze in Bihar area of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Thursday morning.The victim has been referred to Lucknow, said Vikrant Vir, the Superintendent of Police, Unnao."The victim has been referred to a hospital in Lucknow for better treatment. We have rounded up the three accused, search for the other two is underway. The victim had earlier filed a rape case, one accused in that case has also been rounded up," Vir told media here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka: Man caught stealing lingerie on CCTV in Shivamogga

After a man from Marashetty village was caught stealing womens undergarments from a school teachers house, the family of the accused and the accuser are now caught up in a full-blown feud with complaints and counter complaints being filed, ...

UP rape survivor set ablaze on way to court, five men arrested

A rape survivor from Unnao was battling for life with 90 per cent burns on Thursday after five men, including two of the accused who are out on bail, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court, police said. All the five men...

UPDATE 2-China maintains tariffs must be reduced for phase one trade deal with U.S.

Tariffs must be cut if China and the United States are to reach an interim agreement on trade, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday, sticking to its stance that some U.S. tariffs must be rolled back for a phase one deal. The Chine...

Russia declares Bulgarian diplomat 'persona non grata' - Interfax

The Russian government declared a Bulgarian embassy official persona non grata on Thursday, Interfax news agency reported, in a tit-for-tat move after Sofia expelled a Russian diplomat and also declined a visa to Russias incoming defence at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019