Women not safe under BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh: BSP

Lashing out at the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh over the Unnao rape case, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Thursday said women are not safe in the state. Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said: "Under Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, women are not safe and it has become a routine that women are being victimised in every part of the state and Unnao rape case is another burning example of how law and order collapsed in Uttar Pradesh."

Alleging that the BJP government is "shameless", he said: "The BJP is taking no effective steps to protect women's rights and dignity. Only 'Jungleraj' and 'Gundaraj' is active in Uttar Pradesh." "I can say that women are unsafe in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath government. Also, common people are also being harassed by the state administration. Yogi government has totally failed to protect the right of the common men," Bhadoria added.

A rape survivor was set ablaze in Bihar area of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Thursday morning.The victim has been referred to Lucknow, said Vikrant Vir, the Superintendent of Police, Unnao."The victim has been referred to a hospital in Lucknow for better treatment. We have rounded up the three accused, search for the other two is underway. The victim had earlier filed a rape case, one accused in that case has also been rounded up," Vir told media here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)