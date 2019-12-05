Left Menu
Maha: urban infra works where orders were not issued stayed

  • Mumbai
  Updated: 05-12-2019 23:17 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 23:17 IST
The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government on Thursday stayed the projects under the Urban Development department where funds were disbursed to local bodies for 2019-2020 but work orders were not issued. A government order to the Directorate of Municipal Councils Administration, district collectors and municipal corporations said the state government-funded projects for which work orders have not been issued will be stayed.

The government also sought, through email by Friday evening, a list of projects for which work orders have been issued. If details are not sent by Friday, it will be assumed that work orders have not been issued.

If it is found that a work order has been issued but was not mentioned in the list, disciplinary action would be taken against the concerned officials, thegovernment directive said..

