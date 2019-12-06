MP: Two men decamp with rifles from Army check post

Two men decamped with two rifles from an Indian Army check post near an Army camp at Pachmari in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district in the early hours of Friday, police said. The police has cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt for the duo, an official said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused reportedly got off at Piparia station at around midnight and headed towards Pachmari in a taxi, Hoshangabad superintendent of policeM L Chari said. The duo first recced the check post near Cariappa company and later diverted the attention of the Army guards by asking them to call someone from the camp, he added.

"Taking advantage of the situation, the duo decamped with two rifles from the check post," the senior official said. The accused probably returned to Piparia station at around 4.30 am and boarded a train to escape, he added.

"We received information about the incident around 5 am and have since cordoned off the road and rail network to nab the accused, who wore black robes and caps, and one of them sported a beard," he said. No case has been registered in the incident and the Indian Army is probing the matter, the senior police official said..

