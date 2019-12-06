Left Menu
BJP will murder Constitution, Assam Accord: APCC President Ripun Bora on CAB

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Ripun Bora on Friday staged a protest in the Parliament against the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (CAB), stating that "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will murder the Constitution and the Assam Accord".

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora speaking to ANI on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Ripun Bora on Friday staged a protest in the Parliament against the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (CAB), stating that "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will murder the Constitution and the Assam Accord". Speaking to ANI, Bora said: "Today, all the Congress workers in the state of Assam are staging a hunger strike to protest against the CAB. Since I could not be there with them, I have started a protest alone in the Parliament to show solidarity with the workers."

"I want to remind the BJP that they have murdered democracy and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Assam, and they are going to murder the Constitution and the Assam Accord," he said. The CAB was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. It seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh if they faced persecution in their countries.

The country is observing the 63rd death anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar. Dr B R Ambedkar is known for his contributions towards drafting the constitution. The contentious Bill is set to be tabled next week in the Parliament.

On Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah had met several politicians and activists of Northeastern states including the Chief Ministers of Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. (ANI)

