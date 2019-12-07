Jharkhand polls: PM Modi urges voters to make festival of democracy successful by voting in maximum numbers

As polling for the second phase of Assembly elections began in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged voters to make the festival of democracy successful by coming out to vote in maximum numbers. "Today is the second round of polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections. I urge all voters to make this festival of democracy successful by voting in maximum numbers," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

In the second phase of the five-phased elections, voting is being conducted in 20 constituencies including Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West. Polling began at 7 am this morning.In this phase of the election, over 48 lakh voters will be exercising their democratic franchise. Jharkhand's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Vinay Kumar Choubey, has informed that 6,066 polling booths have been set up to facilitate voting. The key leaders who are contesting in this phase of polling include Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who is contesting from Jamshedpur (East) seat. State Assembly speaker Dinesh Oraon and BJP state unit chief Laxman Guila are also contesting in this phase of elections.Due to security reasons, polling at 18 constituencies, barring Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West, will be held between 7 am and 3 pm. In the other two Assembly seats, the voters can cast their votes till 5 pm.Other constituencies going to polls today are Khunti, Mandar, Sisai, Majhgaon, Manoharpur, Saraikela, Chaibasa, Baharagora, Ghatsila, Potka, Simdega, Kolebira, Kharsawaan, Tamar, Jagannathpur and Torpa.Six of these Assembly constituencies going to polls are located in East Singhbum district where the district administration and senior police officers have said to have taken all preventive measures to conduct the poll in a peaceful and fair manner.The first phase of election in the state had concluded on November 30. Voting for the third phase will be conducted on December 12. The results will be declared on December 23. (ANI)

